Woman rams Colorado trooper’s cruiser, flees area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver rammed a trooper’s vehicle while trying to flee law enforcement early Monday morning.

No injuries were reported, and damage to the trooper’s cruiser was minimal, Springs police said.

The incident started at 12:41 a.m. with a report of an unoccupied vehicle left running in a neighborhood near Union and Briargate Boulevard. When officers got on scene, they saw that the vehicle wasn’t empty at all -- a woman was slumped over in the driver’s seat, surrounded by drug items.

The woman woke up to police standing around her car and drove away, a CSPD lieutenant said.

A short time later, troopers spotted the same car in a neighborhood close by and tried to pull her over. After a short chase, troopers backed off and the woman drove on.

At 1:04 a.m., the driver was seen again, now in the area of Powers and Stetson Hills. Troopers attempted another traffic stop.

“During this contact, the vehicle rammed a trooper’s vehicle,” the lieutenant said.

The woman kept going and was last seen heading eastbound on Stetson Hills. Law enforcement searched the area, but at the time of this writing have not located her.

Law enforcement had their hands full on that stretch of Powers early Monday morning, with another chase underway just minutes earlier as Springs police officers tried to stop a wrong-way driver. That driver was later arrested.

