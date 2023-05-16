Woman rams Colorado trooper’s cruiser, flees area

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:37 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver rammed a trooper’s vehicle while trying to flee law enforcement early Monday morning.

No injuries were reported, and damage to the trooper’s cruiser was minimal, Springs police said.

The incident started at 12:41 a.m. with a report of an unoccupied vehicle left running in a neighborhood near Union and Briargate Boulevard. When officers got on scene, they saw that the vehicle wasn’t empty at all -- a woman was slumped over in the driver’s seat, surrounded by drug items.

The woman woke up to police standing around her car and drove away, a CSPD lieutenant said.

A short time later, troopers spotted the same car in a neighborhood close by and tried to pull her over. After a short chase, troopers backed off and the woman drove on.

At 1:04 a.m., the driver was seen again, now in the area of Powers and Stetson Hills. Troopers attempted another traffic stop.

“During this contact, the vehicle rammed a trooper’s vehicle,” the lieutenant said.

The woman kept going and was last seen heading eastbound on Stetson Hills. Law enforcement searched the area, but at the time of this writing have not located her.

Law enforcement had their hands full on that stretch of Powers early Monday morning, with another chase underway just minutes earlier as Springs police officers tried to stop a wrong-way driver. That driver was later arrested.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
DUI suspect in Colorado reportedly tried to switch seats with his dog when pulled over by police
According to officials, more than 100,000 fentanyl pills and about 75 pounds of meth were...
Colorado man arrested after large amounts of fentanyl, meth seized during traffic stop
Gregory Turner is wanted for several serious charges.
WANTED: Possibly ‘armed and dangerous’ man sought in southern Colorado following police chase
Malaika
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo says goodbye to ‘one-of-a-kind’ elephant
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian near a Colorado Springs middle school under investigation

Latest News

The scene at Lincoln Avenue and Chambers Road in Douglas County on May 16, 2023.
Semi spills 75 gallons of diesel fuel on Denver-area roadway
As the city works to keep up with the increasing number of potholes, drivers are reacting to...
‘I’m not real happy with the roads in this area’: Colorado Springs officials work to fix potholes, drivers react to efforts
"I thought I was going to die" woman speaks out after dog attack
‘I thought I was going to die’: Colorado Springs woman speaks out about vicious dog attack
Fire at Fujiyama 5/16/2023
Fire at downtown Colorado Springs restaurant being investigated as arson