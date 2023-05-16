Suspected child predator wanted by authorities in Colorado arrested in South America

Bobby Allen Stark
Bobby Allen Stark(Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:07 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man suspected of sexually assaulting a child in Colorado is back in custody after fleeing to South America a year ago.

In March, authorities asked the public to be on the lookout for Bobby Allen Stark. Stark reportedly missed court for a jury trial in October of 2022 as he was accused of sexually assaulting a child.

According to a news release from the El Paso County Sheriff’s office, deputies arrested Stark back in April of 2022 in unincorporated El Paso County on multiple charges including sex assault on a child, and retaliation against a witness or victim. In May of 2022, Stark was able to bond out of jail after it was reduced during his first court appearance.

The news release goes on to say that Stark then fled the country and his whereabouts were unknown for several months. A recent tip led officers to believe Stark had been hiding in Guyana, South America. This week, he was arrested by officers of the Guyana Police Force Criminal Investigations Department.

Stark is currently in federal custody. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is working with federal authorities on his return to Colorado Springs to face charges.

