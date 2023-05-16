Semi-truck flips into Loaf ‘n Jug parking lot, leaking thousands of gallons of fuel

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - A truck driver hauling fuel missed their turn Tuesday morning and flipped their semi into a parking lot.

The rollover happened around 5:50 a.m. in Woodland Park.

According to the city police chief, the driver was delivering gasoline to the Loaf ‘n Jug off Highway 24 and Highway 67 and misjudged their turn into the parking lot, causing the semi to tip over.

The tanker was carrying several thousands gallons of fuel, and the rollover has caused about 2,100 gallons to leak, the chief said. Hazmat has been called to the scene.

No one was injured, and travel on the highway is not affected. The police chief believed to Loaf ‘n Jug remained open.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more.

