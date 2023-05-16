Semi spills 75 gallons of diesel fuel on Denver-area roadway

PARKER, Colo. (KKTV) - A fuel spill is wreaking havoc on the Tuesday morning commute in the Denver metro.

South Metro Fire Rescue is reporting 75 gallons of diesel fuel have leaked onto the roadway at Lincoln Avenue and Chambers Road.

SMFR and @dcsheriff on scene of a semi leaking diesel fuel in the eastbound lanes of E. Lincoln Ave. at S. Chambers Rd. Approximately 75 gallons spilled. Crews are working to contain and absorb the fuel. Expect travel delays in the area. #cotraffic pic.twitter.com/DG625HZ5Di — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) May 16, 2023

Cleanup is underway. Officials warn of traffic delays in the area.

Eastbound Lincoln Avenue will remain closed at Chambers Road until the spilled diesel fuel is cleaned up. Expect travel delays through the morning commute. #cotraffic pic.twitter.com/igY0Z8l9eo — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) May 16, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.