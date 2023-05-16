Semi spills 75 gallons of diesel fuel on Denver-area roadway
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:56 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PARKER, Colo. (KKTV) - A fuel spill is wreaking havoc on the Tuesday morning commute in the Denver metro.
South Metro Fire Rescue is reporting 75 gallons of diesel fuel have leaked onto the roadway at Lincoln Avenue and Chambers Road.
Cleanup is underway. Officials warn of traffic delays in the area.
Eastbound Lincoln Avenue will remain closed at Chambers Road until the spilled diesel fuel is cleaned up. Expect travel delays through the morning commute. #cotraffic pic.twitter.com/igY0Z8l9eo— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) May 16, 2023
