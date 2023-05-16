Ribbon cutting for new East High School in Pueblo

Monday, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the new East High School in Pueblo.
Monday, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the new East High School in Pueblo.
By KKTV
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:38 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Big news for students at a well-known southern Colorado high school. They’ll be attending class in a new building next fall.

East High School in Pueblo celebrated a ribbon cutting Monday. It’s the first new school built in half a century.

The new East High has several state-of-the art amenities and features, which district officials said will give Pueblo students access to more opportunities.

Principal Andy Clementi says it’s exciting for the entire community.

“There’s been lots of anticipation, lots of excitement. It’s very exciting to finally invite the public into what we’ve been getting ready for for a couple years now. It’s a great feeling,” he said.

East High School is on Constitution Road, just north of Highway 50 on the east side of the city.

The old East High building will be leveled to make way for sports facilities.

