Possible plans by White House to stop the move of Space Command

Monday night, a national media outlet reports the White House may be preparing to stop plans to...
Monday night, a national media outlet reports the White House may be preparing to stop plans to move the Command to Huntsville, Alabama.(U.S. Air Force and NASA)
By KKTV
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:58 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A very public fight over Space Command continues.

Monday night, a national media outlet reports the White House may be preparing to stop plans to move the Command to Huntsville, Alabama.

NBC is citing multiple U.S. officials, who tell the outlet they believe the Biden administration may keep the Command in Colorado Springs because of concerns over Alabama’s abortion law. But the news outlet also reports the White House says the abortion ban is not a factor and the administration also has concerns about the move disrupting operations.

Response is pouring in from local, state and federal leaders.

Colorado lawmakers have argued the decision to move Space Command was purely based on what former President Donald Trump desired and want it to stay in the Springs.

In a statement, Colorado Senator Michael Bennet said:

“For over two years I’ve urged the Biden Administration to reverse Trump’s politically motivated decision and keep Space Command in Colorado. This decision should be made in the interest of the national security of the United States. As I said on the Senate floor last week, reproductive freedom is important for our military readiness and national security, and it should be a factor in where we base Space Command. It’s time to finish deliberations and keep Space Command where it belongs, in Colorado.”

Congressman Doug Lamborn said:

But Congressman Dale Strong of Alabama posted this on Twitter:

Colorado Governor Jared Polis told 11 News:

“I will continue to push for Space Command to remain in Colorado Springs, because it is the best location to support its mission.”

We’ve reached out to the mayor’s office, as well as the White House, for a response to the report. We’ll keep you updated.

