“I’m not real happy with the roads in this area,” Colorado Springs officials work to fix potholes, drivers react to efforts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As southern Colorado sees more rain, Colorado Springs officials are preparing for drivers to see more potholes.

As we head into warmer and drier months, city officials said we are likely to see more permanent fixes in the near future; but for now, they’re working on temporary fixes. Drivers said this has become a noticeable issue.

“Here, it takes them two weeks if they do it at all, and sometimes, they just put down the tar rather than do it properly and it lasts a year or whatever,” said Clark Kelley. “It’s penny wise pound foolish to put a patch on it.”

Corey Farkas with the city said this is a valid concern. However, he said there’s a good reason for it.

He said in the colder months, the city sees rapid heating and cooling of the roads. This means snow falls and temperatures reach below freezing, but the sun warms the ground, melting the snow and allowing water to get into the asphalt. After that, the ground freezes again, allowing the water to expand into ice, pushing apart the asphalt and creating potholes.

Because of this, Farkas said it’s harder to permanently fix the holes. So, they use a method of filling holes that is designed to last a few months. In the warmer, drier months, though, they’re able to use a more long-lasting method.

“That is the preferred method,” said Farkas, “we just can’t do that here on the front range rear-round.”

As we get into warmer months, though, Farkas said the city is looking into being able to use those methods. Until then, they are relying on drivers to inform them of where these potholes are.

To do this, there are three methods.

-The Go COS App is the best way to get a quick response, according to the city. It’s free and allows users to mark the pothole on a map and send a picture to let them prioritize which holes need to be filled first.

-You can also call 719-385-ROAD to let them know where the potholes are.

-The city’s website also has a section to report potholes.

Drivers like Kelley said the response for filling potholes is too slow. The city said this is mainly because they cover such a large area, with a total of 206 mi.² under their jurisdiction. Looking ahead, though, Farkas said he’s optimistic about the future of Colorado roads.

