“I thought I was going to die” Colorado Springs woman speaks out about vicious dog attack

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A Colorado Springs woman is sharing with 11News the terrifying moments of being attacked by a dog outside of her apartment complex. The woman said she thought she was going to die.

She is now filing a lawsuit against the dog’s owners.

“I honestly thought I was going to die. I was screaming for help and no one was coming or even heard me,” said Alicia Borchardt during an exclusive 11News interview.

Borchardt said she was outside with her dog at her apartment complex when she heard something running up behind her. In a split second, she felt a dog bite into her arm and start to pull. Borchardt said it wasn’t until the dog’s owners came and pulled the dog off that the attack stopped.

“They just left me here. I was in shock at that point, holding my arm, because I had tissue and muscle tissue coming out,” recounted Borchardt.

Borchardt was rushed to the hospital, where she got more than 12 stitches and several rounds of rabies vaccines. She said she filed a report with animal law enforcement.

“It could hurt anybody or it could kill someone. What is it going to do to a child or someone that’s older?” asked Borchardt.

According to animal law enforcement, that dog was taken away Monday night. The agency said the dog will be held at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region until the owners appear in court.

Borchardt said even though the dog is gone, she is still traumatized.

“I am in severe pain. I’m constantly shaking and I have a hard time sleeping at night,” said Borchardt.

