Governor Polis signs bill giving schools training materials for ‘Stop the Bleed’ program

FILE: Teachers at Discovery Canyon Campus High School are learning how to stop a bleed in light...
FILE: Teachers at Discovery Canyon Campus High School are learning how to stop a bleed in light of recent shootings on March 20, 2023.(Brian Sherrod, KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:26 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis said he is trying to make Colorado schools safer.

He signed a law Monday requiring the state health department to provide training materials for K-12 schools that opt in to the “Stop the Bleed” program. They’ll receive bleed control kits and training to help educators understand how to use first-aid materials for treating blood loss in traumatic injuries.

The program is built around a standardized set of training materials and recommendations like applying pressure to wounds and using tourniquets for those trained to act quickly in emergency situations.

The bill received bipartisan support from Colorado legislators.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
DUI suspect in Colorado reportedly tried to switch seats with his dog when pulled over by police
According to officials, more than 100,000 fentanyl pills and about 75 pounds of meth were...
Colorado man arrested after large amounts of fentanyl, meth seized during traffic stop
Malaika
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo says goodbye to ‘one-of-a-kind’ elephant
Gregory Turner is wanted for several serious charges.
WANTED: Possibly ‘armed and dangerous’ man sought in southern Colorado following police chase
The video shows two drivers, fighting right in the middle of a local road.
WATCH: Two Colorado men take to the literal definition of road rage

Latest News

"I thought I was going to die" woman speaks out after dog attack
“I thought I was going to die” Colorado Springs woman speaks out about vicious dog attack
"I thought I was going to die" woman speaks out after dog attack
"I thought I was going to die" Colorado Springs woman speaks out about vicious dog attack
Spotty showers/storms Tuesday
Spotty Showers & Storms Possible Tuesday
Monday, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the new East High School in Pueblo.
Ribbon cutting for new East High School in Pueblo