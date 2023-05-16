Governor Polis signs bill giving schools training materials for ‘Stop the Bleed’ program

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis said he is trying to make Colorado schools safer.

He signed a law Monday requiring the state health department to provide training materials for K-12 schools that opt in to the “Stop the Bleed” program. They’ll receive bleed control kits and training to help educators understand how to use first-aid materials for treating blood loss in traumatic injuries.

The program is built around a standardized set of training materials and recommendations like applying pressure to wounds and using tourniquets for those trained to act quickly in emergency situations.

The bill received bipartisan support from Colorado legislators.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.