Fire at downtown Colorado Springs restaurant being investigated as arson

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire at a downtown Colorado Springs restaurant is now being investigated as arson.

Around 11:50 p.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded near Tejon and Colorado, in downtown Colorado Springs, to a fire on the roof of Fujiyama. The fire was quickly extinguished before causing any major damage the building.

Two witnesses saw a white male, 40-50 years old, who was wearing a dark beanie and red hoodie leaving the area. One of the witnesses saw the male holding a gas tank. No one is currently in custody.

No one was injured during this incident. We will update this article as we learn more.

