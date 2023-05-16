Fire at downtown Colorado Springs restaurant being investigated as arson
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:38 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire at a downtown Colorado Springs restaurant is now being investigated as arson.
Around 11:50 p.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded near Tejon and Colorado, in downtown Colorado Springs, to a fire on the roof of Fujiyama. The fire was quickly extinguished before causing any major damage the building.
Two witnesses saw a white male, 40-50 years old, who was wearing a dark beanie and red hoodie leaving the area. One of the witnesses saw the male holding a gas tank. No one is currently in custody.
No one was injured during this incident. We will update this article as we learn more.
Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.