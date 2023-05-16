Fire at downtown Colorado Springs restaurant being investigated as arson

Fire at Fujiyama 5/16/2023
Fire at Fujiyama 5/16/2023(KKTV/Jared Dean)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:38 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire at a downtown Colorado Springs restaurant is now being investigated as arson.

Around 11:50 p.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded near Tejon and Colorado, in downtown Colorado Springs, to a fire on the roof of Fujiyama. The fire was quickly extinguished before causing any major damage the building.

Two witnesses saw a white male, 40-50 years old, who was wearing a dark beanie and red hoodie leaving the area. One of the witnesses saw the male holding a gas tank. No one is currently in custody.

No one was injured during this incident. We will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
DUI suspect in Colorado reportedly tried to switch seats with his dog when pulled over by police
According to officials, more than 100,000 fentanyl pills and about 75 pounds of meth were...
Colorado man arrested after large amounts of fentanyl, meth seized during traffic stop
Gregory Turner is wanted for several serious charges.
WANTED: Possibly ‘armed and dangerous’ man sought in southern Colorado following police chase
Malaika
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo says goodbye to ‘one-of-a-kind’ elephant
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian near a Colorado Springs middle school under investigation

Latest News

"I thought I was going to die" woman speaks out after dog attack
“I thought I was going to die” Colorado Springs woman speaks out about vicious dog attack
"I thought I was going to die" woman speaks out after dog attack
"I thought I was going to die" Colorado Springs woman speaks out about vicious dog attack
Spotty showers/storms Tuesday
Spotty Showers & Storms Possible Tuesday
Monday, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the new East High School in Pueblo.
Ribbon cutting for new East High School in Pueblo