Family of murdered Fort Carson soldier still seeking answers two years later

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A family of a Fort Carson soldier is still looking for answers after he was killed a little more than two years ago.

34-year-old Sergeant First Class John Jean was shot and killed in an area of Barnes Road and Oro Blanco Drive in the northeast section of the city. Sister of John Jean Vanessa Servius tells 11 News the last time they heard from police was back in January. Servius tells 11 News police are still looking for a suspect but have no leads. Jean was killed on April 3rd, 2021. Servius tells 11 News his family can’t sleep at night until justice has been served for her brother.

Servius tells 11 News John Jean was born in Haiti in 1987. When he moved to the United States, he served in the military for almost 14 years. His last five months he served at Fort Carson. Jean leaves behind a wife and two kids. Servius tells 11 News Jean was the funny and smart one of the family. Jean is also her only sibling. Servius hopes to get justice for her brother’s murder before their mom dies from health complications.

“It hasn’t been easy,” said Vanessa Servius, Sister of John Jean. “My mother, her health is declining. She always says that her only hope is to get justice for my brother before she dies. That responsibility falls heavily on my shoulder because I am the only one left.”

Crimestoppers has increased the reward to $10,000. Colorado Springs Police hopes this will get the community to come forward with answers. If you have any information, you can call 719-634-STOP.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.