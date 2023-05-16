Dropkick Murphys coming to Colorado Springs along with The Interrupters

Dropkick Murphys tour poster.
Dropkick Murphys tour poster.(Broadmoor World Arena News Release)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:43 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Dropkick Murphys are scheduled to perform in Colorado Springs this year!

A News release from a representative with The Broadmoor World Arena announced the band will be performing at their venue on Oct. 11.

“Dropkick Murphys put down their acoustic guitars and return to the road this fall for a run of full electric shows joined by The Interrupters and opener Jesse Ahern,” part of the news release reads. “The tour kicks off September 27 at the Maine Savings Amphitheatre in Bangor, Maine. Tickets, which range in price from $34.50 to $59.50 plus applicable fees, go on sale Friday, May 19th at 10 a.m. and are available online at broadmoorworldarena.com and AXS.com or at the Pikes Peak Center Box Office.”

JUST ANNOUNCED! Dropkick Murphys with The Interrupters and Jesse Ahren is coming to Colorado Springs on October 11!...

Posted by Broadmoor World Arena on Tuesday, May 16, 2023

