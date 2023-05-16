Colorado Springs Mayoral runoff election results

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Results for the Colorado Springs mayoral runoff election will be posted in this article.

Ballots have to be turned in by 7 p.m. on Tuesday. For information on ballot drop-off locations, click here.

We are expecting the City Clerk’s Office to provide the first set of results at about 7:30 p.m. KKTV 11 News is estimating a 45 percent turnout of registered voters or about 140,000 ballots to be counted. The number is based on historical data and updates on voter turnout from the clerk’s office. Our estimate is subject to change depending on the actual turnout, which is why we reporting an “estimated” percentage.

The runoff is between Wayne Williams and Yemi Mobolade.

