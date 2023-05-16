Colorado Springs Mayoral runoff election results

City of Colorado Springs Election graphic.
City of Colorado Springs Election graphic.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith and Carel Lajara
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:04 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Results for the Colorado Springs mayoral runoff election will be posted in this article.

Ballots have to be turned in by 7 p.m. on Tuesday. For information on ballot drop-off locations, click here.

We are expecting the City Clerk’s Office to provide the first set of results at about 7:30 p.m. KKTV 11 News is estimating a 45 percent turnout of registered voters or about 140,000 ballots to be counted. The number is based on historical data and updates on voter turnout from the clerk’s office. Our estimate is subject to change depending on the actual turnout, which is why we reporting an “estimated” percentage.

The runoff is between Wayne Williams and Yemi Mobolade.

Click here for more on Williams.

Click here for more on Mobolade.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
DUI suspect in Colorado reportedly tried to switch seats with his dog when pulled over by police
Gregory Turner is wanted for several serious charges.
WANTED: Possibly ‘armed and dangerous’ man sought in southern Colorado following police chase
According to officials, more than 100,000 fentanyl pills and about 75 pounds of meth were...
Colorado man arrested after large amounts of fentanyl, meth seized during traffic stop
Malaika
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo says goodbye to ‘one-of-a-kind’ elephant
The scene at the Loaf 'n Jug off Highway 24 and Highway 67 in Woodland Park on May 16, 2023.
Semi-truck flips into Loaf ‘n Jug parking lot, leaking thousands of gallons of fuel

Latest News

The scene at the Loaf 'n Jug off Highway 24 and Highway 67 in Woodland Park on May 16, 2023.
Semi-truck flips into Loaf ‘n Jug parking lot, leaking thousands of gallons of fuel
Dropkick Murphys tour poster.
Dropkick Murphys coming to Colorado Springs along with The Interrupters
Spotty storms possible Tuesday
Spotty showers & storms possible Tuesday
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
DUI suspect in Colorado reportedly tried to switch seats with his dog when pulled over by police