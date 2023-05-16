City of Colorado Springs once again ranked in top 10 of ‘Best Places to Live’ report

U.S. News & World Report’s ‘Best Places to Live’ list!
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:13 AM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Once again, Olympic City USA was ranked in U.S. News & World Report’s ‘Best Places to Live’ list!

In the most recent report, Colorado Springs was ranked ninth marking the sixth consecutive year the city is in the top 10.

“I am proud that once again we are listed as one of the top ten Best Places to Live,” said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers. “U.S. News and World Report realizes what a treasure the City of Colorado Springs is and all we have to offer our residents, current and future. It is a credit to all those in our community who continue to work to make General Palmer’s vision, set forward more than 150 years ago, a reality.”

Click here for the methodology used by U.S. News and World Report.

Green Bay was ranked number one while Boulder was ranked number four. Click here for the full list.

TOP 10:

1. Green Bay, WI

2. Huntsville, AL

3. Raleigh & Durham, NC

4. Boulder, CO

5. Sarasota, FL

6. Naples, FL

7. Portland, ME

8. Charlotte, NC

9. Colorado Springs, CO

10. Fayetteville, AR

