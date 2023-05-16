1-year-old dies months after being found unconscious in day care pool

By Anthony Warren and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:09 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A 1-year-old child has died months after being found unconscious in a swimming pool at a Mississippi day care.

The Byram Police Department confirmed the victim died on April 28 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Police Chief David Errington said the child had been on life support since October after he accidentally fell into a swimming pool at the Little Blessings from Heaven Childcare Center and Christian Academy.

WLBT reports the case is being taken to a grand jury Tuesday to determine whether criminal charges will be brought up in the matter.

A report from the Mississippi State Department of Health showed the day care failed to comply with numerous childcare regulations and was fined.

The child’s mother filed a lawsuit in November alleging the victim and other children were left outside unattended on the day of the accident.

The complaint states the child was able to access the swimming pool area through a fence, which did not have a secured barrier. The child then fell into the pool and was unable to crawl back out. He was reportedly missing for 10 minutes before he was found by Little Blessings employees.

Court documents also state the day care was locked at the time, meaning the children could not get back inside.

The Little Blessings day care remains closed.

