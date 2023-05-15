Where to drop your ballot in Colorado Springs: Voters to decide next mayor in Tuesday’s runoff race

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As of Saturday, 28% of registered voters in Colorado Springs had turned in their ballot, according to city officials.

City Clerk Sarah Johnson says, that’s on par with what she’d expect with three days left to vote. She’s expecting voter turnout to be around 40% when the runoff election is over.

“I’m being very optimistic. I really want to get in the 40s, I’d love to get 50% ... We just need people. It’s in the hands of the people, as it should be.”

The photo above shows all the ballot drop box locations in the city. Ballots need to be turned in to one of those boxes no later than 7 p.m. Tuesday. There is no in-person voting. If you need a replacement ballot or have any other ballot issues to resolve, Johnson says to go to the city clerk’s office inside the city administration building at the intersection of Nevada and Colorado, downtown. They are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day.

To hear what both candidates say about issues the city faces, click here to watch a debate hosted by 11 News.

