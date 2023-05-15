Where to drop your ballot in Colorado Springs: Voters to decide next mayor in Tuesday’s runoff race

Map of where to drop your ballot in Colorado Springs for the mayor race.
Map of where to drop your ballot in Colorado Springs for the mayor race.(Credit: City of Colorado Springs)
By Melissa Henry
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:44 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As of Saturday, 28% of registered voters in Colorado Springs had turned in their ballot, according to city officials.

City Clerk Sarah Johnson says, that’s on par with what she’d expect with three days left to vote. She’s expecting voter turnout to be around 40% when the runoff election is over.

“I’m being very optimistic. I really want to get in the 40s, I’d love to get 50% ... We just need people. It’s in the hands of the people, as it should be.”

The photo above shows all the ballot drop box locations in the city. Ballots need to be turned in to one of those boxes no later than 7 p.m. Tuesday. There is no in-person voting. If you need a replacement ballot or have any other ballot issues to resolve, Johnson says to go to the city clerk’s office inside the city administration building at the intersection of Nevada and Colorado, downtown. They are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day.

To hear what both candidates say about issues the city faces, click here to watch a debate hosted by 11 News.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, more than 100,000 fentanyl pills and about 75 pounds of meth were...
Colorado man arrested after large amounts of fentanyl, meth seized during traffic stop
Malaika
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo says goodbye to ‘one-of-a-kind’ elephant
The video shows two drivers, fighting right in the middle of a local road.
WATCH: Two Colorado men take to the literal definition of road rage
Crystal G. in Denver won $1,000,000 earlier this month, and she's already put an offer on a...
Colorado woman wins $1,000,000 on scratch-off ticket, wants to move closer to Colorado Springs
Miller moths in El Paso County May of 2023
Miller moths start invading parts of Colorado

Latest News

Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian near a Colorado Springs middle school under investigation
Katie Pelton
Voice of the consumer: Skin care is vital in Colorado
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
DUI suspect in Colorado reportedly tried to switch seats with his dog when pulled over by police
Air crew
WATCH: Air crew had 87 percent higher rate of melanoma