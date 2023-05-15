WATCH: Taylor Swift defends fan from security guard during concert

Taylor Swift came to the defense of a fan during Saturday's concert in Philadelphia. (Credit: @brilayfield/TMX via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:38 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILADELPHIA (CNN) - Taylor Swift came to the defense of one of her fans during Saturday’s concert in Philadelphia.

People Magazine reports Swift called out security for how they handled a fan.

The incident came as Swift was singing her hit song “Bad Blood.”

As she was singing, Swift points off stage and says, “She’s fine” and “she wasn’t doing anything.”

She starts to walk away but then quickly comes back and yells at security to “stop.”

Swift continued singing the song without skipping a beat.

A video of the incident was posted to TikTok and has over 10 million views.

Swift allegedly gave the fan tickets to attend her concert again Sunday.

CNN reached out to a representative for Swift and to representatives at Lincoln Financial Field but has not heard anything back.

Swift is currently on her Eras Tour.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

