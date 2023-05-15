WANTED: Possibly ‘armed and dangerous’ man sought in southern Colorado following police chase

Call (719)523-6241 with information on his location.
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:10 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in southern Colorado are asking for help with tracking down a man they consider “armed and dangerous.”

The Springfield Police Department shared a photo of Gregory Turner on Sunday. According to police, Turner was involved in a police chase on Saturday morning and was able to escape. He’s being sought on multiple charges including vehicular eluding, criminal impersonation, prohibited use of a weapon, obstructing a peace officer, reckless endangerment, DUI, driving while ability impaired and hit and run.

Police add that Turner was last seen driving a silver 2005 Chevrolet diesel pickup truck with Colorado license plate 312-RUA.

“Gregory was in possession of a firearm and is a convicted felon. However under current legislation Gregory doesn’t qualify for Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender,” police wrote on social media. “Gregory is possibly armed and dangerous.”

If you have information on his location you’re asked to call (719)-523-6241.

