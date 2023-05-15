Two days left until Colorado Springs runoff mayoral election

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The mayoral run-off election is between Wayne Williams and Yemi Mobolade- that’s the order their names will appear on your ballot.

Voters explained to 11 News what qualities they are looking for in their next city leader. They said they are looking for someone who will represent them best.

“Colorado Springs really does have a diverse population we have liberal ideologies we have conservative ideologies, but if we can learn to work towards common goals, I think we can do really powerful things as a community,” Colorado Springs resident Anne Lauritzen said.

Ballots are rolling in for the 2023 colorado springs mayoral election. As of Saturday the city is reporting 28% of registered voters have turned in their ballots.

“Someone that is levelheaded and understands the difference between what people want, and what the people need, a perfect median between both worlds,” Colorado Springs resident Vincent Dzotefe said.

Colorado Springs voters cast their ballots on April 4th for the first round of mayoral elections out of 12 candidates Wayne Williams and Yemi Mobolade came out on top. Neither received more than 50% of the vote so the election went to a runoff.

Some residents of colorado springs say they want a leader with the experience to lead the city in the right direction.

“He has to have a good track record. I guess they have some knowledge about being in leader ship being around the right people,” Colorado Springs resident Jared Murray said.

11News hosted a debate between Williams and Mobolade in April. They both said the rising crime rates in the city are something they want to change.

“One of the things that we absolutely have to address is our current police academy, which is fully inadequate,” Williams said. “We have funded a beginning of a study to look at what exactly is needed as we go forward.”

“I would argue that the leadership that brought us to this point, it’s not the leadership that is going to get us to the future,” Mobolade said. “We cannot keep being on the same things over and over again, and expect to solve the problems that are in front of us.”

The deadline to turn in your ballot is Tuesday May 16th by 7 p.m.

