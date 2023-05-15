Shooting east of downtown Springs under investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are searching for the people involved in a fight-turned-shooting east of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday night.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Platte and Swope just after 10 p.m. Once on scene, they learned a fight had broken out, and during the brawl, someone pulled out a gun. Everyone involved had cleared the area before police arrived, so 11 News is told that while officers believe at least one person was injured in the incident, it’s unclear if they were hurt during the fight or if they were shot.

An 11 News viewer reported seeing a lot of police activity at the Peak Tavern around the time of the shooting, but the Colorado Springs Police Department would not confirm if that was where the incident took place.

We will update this article if any additional information is released.

