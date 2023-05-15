Police: Wrong-way driver in custody following overnight chase in northeast Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An alleged wrong-way driver is facing a slew of charges after police say she led an officer on a chase overnight.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says an officer was conducting traffic enforcement in the area of Woodmen and Powers when he saw a car traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Powers. He tried to pull the driver over, but she allegedly ran a red light and refused to stop.

“They continued southbound in the northbound lanes while Officer Cohen attempted to stop the vehicle,” a police lieutenant wrote on the CSPD blotter. “Officer Cohen was able to air the vehicle description and license plate.”

The chase continued for more than a mile until the driver crossed back into the southbound lanes near Stetson Boulevard. The officer terminated the pursuit, but police were later able to locate the suspect driver and take her into custody.

The driver, identified as Jessica Brown, is facing DUI and felony eluding charges, among other traffic-related charges.

