Monday's Most Wanted: May 15

Monday's Most Wanted for May 15, 2023
Monday's Most Wanted for May 15, 2023(KKTV/Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:26 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An attempted murder suspect once again tops our “Most Wanted.”

NAME OF PHOTO GOES HERE

Jerry Hoshour, who previously featured on our April 17 “Most Wanted” list, is accused of a long list of charges, including attempted first-degree murder, second-degree assault, second-degree assault causing injury with a deadly weapon, third-degree assault, felony menacing, violation of protection order, and telephone obstruction. He is described as a 47-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes.

Several other familiar faces are back on our “Most Wanted” list:

NAME OF PHOTO GOES HERE

Karlos McClenton is wanted on two counts of robbery, felony menacing, third-degree assault, and three counts of theft. He’s described as a 5-foot-11, 225-pound Black man with black hair and brown eyes and is 34 years old.

NAME OF PHOTO GOES HERE

Shemor Mitchell, faces two counts of second-degree burglary charges, two counts of stalking and two counts of harassment. The 34-year-old is described as a Black male, 240 pounds and 6-foot-2, with black hair and brown eyes.

NAME OF PHOTO GOES HERE

Dwight Mosser, 53, is facing second-degree kidnapping charges, assault with strangulation charges, felony menacing charges, false imprisonment charges and harassment charges. Mosser is described as a 5-foot-10 white male weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

NAME OF PHOTO GOES HERE

Deavone Smith, 18, is wanted on a laundry list of charges, including second-degree kidnapping, three counts of aggravated robbery, four counts of theft, violation of protection order, handgun possession by juvenile, two counts of felony menacing, violent juvenile offender-weapon used, violent crime-weapon used, disorderly conduct, vehicular eluding, reckless driving, careless driving, and driving under restraint. He is a Black male, 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

NAME OF PHOTO GOES HERE

Mauricio Collins, 33, is wanted for alleged stalking and violating a protection order. He’s described as white, 5-foot-6, 155 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

NAME OF PHOTO GOES HERE

Fifty-four-year-old Marc Johnson is accused of stalking, harassment, and three counts of violating a protection order. He is described as a 6-foot-5, 220-pound white male with gray hair and blue eyes.

NAME OF PHOTO GOES HERE

Cameron Liciaga, 32, is wanted on numerous charges: second-degree kidnapping, two counts of harassment, first-degree trespass, two counts of third-degree assault, criminal mischief, and violation of protection order. He’s described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 200 pounds.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

