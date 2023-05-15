MISSING: Teen last seen in Pueblo more than 2 weeks ago
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:45 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County are asking for help with locating a missing teen who is considered a runaway.
On Monday, the sheriff’s office shared photos of 15-year-old Zaydin Stetler-Cordova. According to the missing poster, he was last seen on April 30 and the sheriff’s office adds he was last spotted on the south side of Pueblo.
If you have information on his location, you’re asked to call 719-583-6400.
