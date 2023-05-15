MISSING: Teen last seen in Pueblo more than 2 weeks ago

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County are asking for help with locating a missing teen who is considered a runaway.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office shared photos of 15-year-old Zaydin Stetler-Cordova. According to the missing poster, he was last seen on April 30 and the sheriff’s office adds he was last spotted on the south side of Pueblo.

If you have information on his location, you’re asked to call 719-583-6400.

Seeking help locating missing (runaway) Zaydin Stetler-Cordova, 15, last seen Noon, 4/30/23. He's 5'10, 130lbs, brown hair/brown eyes. Last wearing black pants/black shirt/black hoodie. He has been seen on South Side of Pueblo. Have info, call PCSO investigations @ 719-583-6400. pic.twitter.com/ijtSGymRBv — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) May 15, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.