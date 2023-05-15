Hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian near a Colorado Springs middle school under investigation

Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:44 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for a suspect is underway following a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on the northeast side of Colorado Springs Monday afternoon.

Police are reporting the crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. in the area of Poudre Way and Bergen Drive. The intersection is near Skyview Middle School and police say the crash did not involve anyone connected to the school.

The pedestrian hit was only described as an adult.

“The extent of injuries is unknown at this time,” police wrote in their online crime blotter.

Details on a possible suspect or suspect vehicle description were not available.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to provide the latest information tied to an ongoing police investigation. If anyone has information that could help police they are asked to call 719-444-7000.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, more than 100,000 fentanyl pills and about 75 pounds of meth were...
Colorado man arrested after large amounts of fentanyl, meth seized during traffic stop
Malaika
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo says goodbye to ‘one-of-a-kind’ elephant
The video shows two drivers, fighting right in the middle of a local road.
WATCH: Two Colorado men take to the literal definition of road rage
Crystal G. in Denver won $1,000,000 earlier this month, and she's already put an offer on a...
Colorado woman wins $1,000,000 on scratch-off ticket, wants to move closer to Colorado Springs
Miller moths in El Paso County May of 2023
Miller moths start invading parts of Colorado

Latest News

Map of where to drop your ballot in Colorado Springs for the mayor race.
Where to drop your ballot in Colorado Springs: Voters to decide next mayor in Tuesday’s runoff race
Katie Pelton
Voice of the consumer: Skin care is vital in Colorado
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
DUI suspect in Colorado reportedly tried to switch seats with his dog when pulled over by police
Air crew
WATCH: Air crew had 87 percent higher rate of melanoma