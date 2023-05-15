Hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian near a Colorado Springs middle school under investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for a suspect is underway following a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on the northeast side of Colorado Springs Monday afternoon.

Police are reporting the crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. in the area of Poudre Way and Bergen Drive. The intersection is near Skyview Middle School and police say the crash did not involve anyone connected to the school.

The pedestrian hit was only described as an adult.

“The extent of injuries is unknown at this time,” police wrote in their online crime blotter.

Details on a possible suspect or suspect vehicle description were not available.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to provide the latest information tied to an ongoing police investigation. If anyone has information that could help police they are asked to call 719-444-7000.

