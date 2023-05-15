Former Florence council member takes plea deal after he was originally suspected of child sex assault

FLORENCE, Colo. (KKTV) - A former Florence city council member took a plea deal in a case where he was initially charged with sexual assault on a child.

According to court records, Anthony Esquibel is pleading guilty to harassment. His sentencing is scheduled for Monday afternoon. Esquibel was arrested in October of 2022 when he was 68 years old and a spokesperson for the Florence City Council confirmed at that time that Esquibel was a former council member.

His sentencing is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Monday As part of the plea deal, the felony charge of sexual assault on a child was lowered to harassment. If the plea deal is accepted, it would include a deferred judgment and sentence with supervised probation for 12 months.

According to online court records, the incident involving the minor happened on June 22, 2022.

