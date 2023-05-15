Daughter donates liver to save her mother’s life

A woman in North Carolina gave her mom the gift of a lifetime for Mother’s Day this year. (Source: WRAL, MEREDITH STIEHL, PHOTOS, CNN, Meredith Stiehl/photos)
By Destinee Patterson, WRAL
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:32 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WRAL) – A woman in North Carolina gave her mom the gift of a lifetime for Mother’s Day this year.

Meredith Stiehl suffered from non-alcoholic sorosis of the liver for more than eight years.

Doctors told her things were getting serious and she may have a limited time to live and to find a donor.

Eventually, she was offered the option to do a living donor transplant, the first of its kind at University of North Carolina hospitals in 20 years.

Her daughter, Kenan Stiehl, took matters into her own hands and used a kit from Amazon to verify she was a match for her mother.

“I did it for all the future moments – like my wedding and having kids,” Kenan Stiehl explained, adding she also said she did it for little things like shopping trips.

While they can’t get time back from her mother’s sickness, they’re focused on her new quality of life and a stronger bond moving forward.

Both women said they are recovering well from the transplant procedure.

Copyright 2023 WRAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, more than 100,000 fentanyl pills and about 75 pounds of meth were...
Colorado man arrested after large amounts of fentanyl, meth seized during traffic stop
Malaika
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo says goodbye to ‘one-of-a-kind’ elephant
The video shows two drivers, fighting right in the middle of a local road.
WATCH: Two Colorado men take to the literal definition of road rage
Crystal G. in Denver won $1,000,000 earlier this month, and she's already put an offer on a...
Colorado woman wins $1,000,000 on scratch-off ticket, wants to move closer to Colorado Springs
Miller moths in El Paso County May of 2023
Miller moths start invading parts of Colorado

Latest News

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
DUI suspect in Colorado reportedly tried to switch seats with his dog when pulled over by police
FILE - Dr. Monica Bertagnolli speaks at the University of California, San Francisco’s cancer...
Biden chooses cancer expert to lead National Institutes of Health
A family continues to mourn a loved one killed in the Laguna Heights, Texas, tornado.
‘We were in shock’: Father of newborn killed in tornado, family says
The Vice Media bankruptcy filing arrives just weeks after the company announced it would cancel...
Vice Media files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the latest in a string of digital media setbacks
Zaydin Stetler-Cordova
MISSING: Teen last seen in Pueblo more than 2 weeks ago