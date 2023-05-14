‘Shine bright for Suzanne:’ A Southern Colorado community gathers for the three-year anniversary of Suzanne Morphew’s disappearance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After three years of searching and investigations, a Southern Colorado woman is still missing.

Suzanne Morphew lived in Chaffee County with her husband and two daughters when she allegedly went missing after going on a bike ride in 2020.

Investigators believe Suzanne is dead, even though her body has never been found.

Mother’s Day marks the three-year anniversary of Suzanne Morphew’s disappearance, but locals say she will not be forgotten.

“Auntie Suzanne was, at her most free, the warmest person god ever believed life into,” Suzanne’s nephew, Chris Moorman, said. “She had an unassuming manner and an inviting smile that people trusted easily. I will forever miss Auntie Suzanne.”

Suzanne Morphew was reported missing on Mother’s Day in 2020, and since then, the case has remained open until just a couple of days ago. Now, due to a Colorado statute, it’s labeled a cold case.

One community member who said she searched for Morphew in 2020 says she will not stop looking for answers.

“Now it’s really about finding justice, and who did this and where she is so she can have a proper burial if that’s what it’s gonna come down to,” Salida resident Tisha Leewaye said.

Suzanne’s husband, Barry Morphew, was facing murder charges tied to her disappearance. Those charges have since been dismissed.

Barry and their two daughters were not at the celebration.

Suzanne’s out-of-town family members left this message.

“Like the butterflies being released in memory of my sister may they remind us that transformation, freedom, and change are possible as we wait and hope for justice and shine bright for Suzanne,” Suzanne’s sister, Melinda Balzer, said. “I love you, Suzanne.”

“I have a very specific request for each and every one of you who seek justice for Suzanne. Write Governor Polis asking him to personally use every means in his power to see that this crime does not go unpunished,” nephew Moorman said.

Saturday’s gathering was about togetherness and a reminder that justice will prevail.

Butterflies were released to honor Suzanne and her memory.

Anyone with information on Suzanne’s location can call the tip line at 719-312-7530.

