Rockslide shuts down portion of Phantom Canyon Road in Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A rockslide has shut down part of Phantom Canyon Road Sunday.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office posted to social media just after 12 p.m. that the road was closed a mile marker 14, about halfway up the 29.5-mile road.

No further update has been given at this time.

Phantom Canyon Road connects Florence and Victor and is in both Fremont and Teller counties.

