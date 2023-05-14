Rockslide shuts down portion of Phantom Canyon Road in Fremont County

Phantom Canyon Road rockslide on May 14, 2023.
Phantom Canyon Road rockslide on May 14, 2023.(Fremont County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 12:40 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A rockslide has shut down part of Phantom Canyon Road Sunday.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office posted to social media just after 12 p.m. that the road was closed a mile marker 14, about halfway up the 29.5-mile road.

No further update has been given at this time.

Phantom Canyon Road connects Florence and Victor and is in both Fremont and Teller counties.

