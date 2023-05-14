Pueblo West home destroyed in fire; family, dog safe

Smoke and flames exploded from the home on Swallows Road. The fire was accidental, according to investigators.(Pueblo County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:54 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A family including a dog were able to escape after a fire tore through their home Saturday night.

Flames were illuminating the windows and shooting out of the roof as firefighters pulled up to the scene on Swallows Road, located on the outskirts of Pueblo West.

Fire crews from several agencies battled the fire but were unable to salvage the home. The cause of the fire has been deemed accidental, though the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office didn’t elaborate further.

Firefighters were unable to rescue a pet ferret, which perished in the fire. One of the family members was treated for minor injuries.

