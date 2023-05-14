Pueblo West home destroyed in fire; family, dog safe
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A family including a dog were able to escape after a fire tore through their home Saturday night.
Flames were illuminating the windows and shooting out of the roof as firefighters pulled up to the scene on Swallows Road, located on the outskirts of Pueblo West.
Fire crews from several agencies battled the fire but were unable to salvage the home. The cause of the fire has been deemed accidental, though the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office didn’t elaborate further.
Firefighters were unable to rescue a pet ferret, which perished in the fire. One of the family members was treated for minor injuries.
3/3 Thank you to our PCSO deputies, Pueblo West Fire, West Park Fire, Beulah Fire, Pueblo City Fire and AMR. Great teamwork. pic.twitter.com/LOUep996D7— PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) May 14, 2023
