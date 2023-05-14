Fallen officers remembered in Pueblo to start National Police Week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Officers and family gathered at Roselawn cemetery this morning to pay their respects. Six Pueblo officers are laid to rest there. The mother of one of the fallen officers says she wants her son’s legacy to live on.

“We need to not forget the people like him, like the others that are out here who do what they do because they believe in their community they believe in the rightness of law,” the mother of fallen officer Nicholas Heine Pat Heine said.

Miniature flags with a thin blue line are placed next to the gravestones of the fallen officers from the Pueblo Police Department. The department hosted a moment of remembrance for the fallen officers to kick off a week of honoring fallen officers across the country.

“There’s some people have paid the ultimate price and I feel like we need to remember them and honor them,” Pueblo Police Sergeant Franklyn Ortega said.

Nicholas Heine was an officer with the Pueblo Police Department who died in the line of duty of a heart attack in June of 2008. He is survived by a wife and two children. His mother Pat was at the cemetery Saturday morning.

“That’s what he believed that it was his job to make a difference in his community. He love this town he was born and raised here he loved this place,” Heine said.

At the event volunteers and chaperons helped to run the event handing out flags and communicating with attendees about the officers.

“These officers paid the ultimate price to ensure the safety of the public community and the citizens of Pueblo,” Ortega said.

