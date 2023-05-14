Early morning house fire quickly extinguished in Falcon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A family will be able to stay in their home after firefighters quickly extinguished a house fire in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Falcon firefighters were called to Crystal Downs Road in the Meridian Ranch neighborhood just after 4:30 a.m. Crews made it on scene within three minutes of the 911 call and had the fire out almost immediately.

11 News is told the damage to the house is minimal, so the family will not be displaced.

Cimarron Hills and Black Forest firefighters assisted at the scene.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

