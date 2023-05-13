Woman celebrates 100th birthday with 80 friends and family

Aline Bagwell celebrated her 100th birthday with many of her friends and family. (Source: WHNS)
By Freeman Stoddard and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:33 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROEBUCK, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A South Carolina woman recently celebrated her 100th birthday in style.

WHNS reports that Aline Bagwell celebrated her milestone birthday with 80 of her friends and family.

Bagwell was born in Kentucky in May 1923 but has called South Carolina home for more than 70 years. She relocated with her husband, Harold Bagwell, after they got married following his return from World War II.

The now longtime South Carolina resident still lives in the same farmhouse her husband built for them.

Bagwell, the last surviving sibling of 17, is known by nieces and nephews across the country as Aunt Sissy. She also has two children, three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

She celebrated her birthday a little early this year with a Kentucky Derby-themed party.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Hall with her husband and 3 children.
“I had an overwhelming sense of doom come over my body” : How 48 people saved 1 Colorado mom’s life
The video shows two drivers, fighting right in the middle of a local road.
WATCH: Two Colorado men take to the literal definition of road rage
Crystal G. in Denver won $1,000,000 earlier this month, and she's already put an offer on a...
Colorado woman wins $1,000,000 on scratch-off ticket, wants to move closer to Colorado Springs
Miller moths in El Paso County May of 2023
Miller moths start invading parts of Colorado
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Letecia Stauch booked into prison for murder of Gannon Stauch

Latest News

Shower chances Sunday
Showers possible Mother's Day
A college student accepted her degree while 38 weeks pregnant.
College student accepts her degree while pregnant
This image made available by Vatican News shows Pope Francis meeting Ukrainian President...
Pope Francis meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Vatican
Gay and bisexual men had to wait at least a year to give blood after intercourse back in 2015....
FDA eases blood donation restrictions for gay and bisexual men