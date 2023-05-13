One dead after reported tornado in south Texas near U.S.-Mexico border

The storm follows an outbreak of dozens of tornadoes in Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado that caused damage but no reported deaths.
The storm follows an outbreak of dozens of tornadoes in Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado that caused damage but no reported deaths.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 9:18 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead following a reported tornado early Saturday morning in south Texas near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Port Isabel Police Chief Robert Lopez reported one person was killed when the storm struck the unincorporated community of Laguna Heights at about 4 a.m. Saturday, said National Weather Service meteorologist Angelica Soria in Brownsville.

Police referred questions to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, which declined to comment.

Cameron County Emergency Management officials did not return a phone call for comment.

Soria said a weather service investigator was assessing damage to confirm if the damage and death were caused by a tornado.

The storm follows an outbreak of dozens of tornadoes in Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado that caused damage but no reported deaths.

