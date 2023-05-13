“Flash floods can happen in a blink of an eye,” Emergency crews warn about dangers of canals and creeks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This week’s rain storms brought lots of rain to storm drains, creeks, and canals. Colorado Springs Fire Department said the water near Fountain and Monument Creeks crested around 10.5 feet on Thursday night. It led to multiple rescues during the height of the storm, including the rescue of a man and his dog stuck in the middle of rushing water near Downtown Colorado Springs.

While rushing waters are slowing starting to receding, fire officials warn that creeks and canals still pose a danger during thunderstorm season.

“It’s looking very full. It’s definitely more full than it was before,” said Savannah Arellano, a Colorado Springs mom.

Arellano said she gets worried when she sees high water like this especially while out on walks with her son.

“It’s too scary too dangerous,” Arellano.

Colorado Springs Fire Department’s Heavy Rescue crews said that while full creeks and canals are dangerous, empty creeks and waterways still pose a threat.

“You’ll be in the south end of town it’ll be sunny, not knowing that it’s raining in the north part of town. Then the gully washer comes down and just fills up the creeks and the waterways in the blink of an eye,” Fred Salazar, a lieutenant with Colorado Springs Fire Department.

In 2005, two boys from Colorado Springs were swept away by flash flooding while playing in a canal. Their bodies were found days later miles away from where they were playing.

“One of the young kids was found almost in the downtown area’s because the water current,” said Salazar.

After seeing the amount of water draining during the spring storm Colorado Springs Fire Department said it’s important for parents to tell their kids to stay away from creeks, canals, and drains all year long.

“Educate them about the storm and how quickly water can advance through those cement lined waterways. It is going to move fast and furious,” said Salazar.

Colorado Springs fire crews also warn that the water that can rush through creeks and culverts can be full of debris and dangerous materials that could hurt you if you are caught in the water.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.