FDA eases blood donation restrictions for gay and bisexual men

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Food and Drug Administration is moving forward on creating a pathway which allows more gay and bisexual men to donate blood.

From now on, the risk based questions will be the same for every donor, regardless of sexual orientation. Back in February, 11 News first told you this agency was accepting public comment after they drafted the proposal. This debate on eligible blood donors dates back to the 1980′s.

Back in 2015, the agency dropped that ban and instead required the group to abstain from sexual contact for one year before donating blood. In 2020, the time period was shortened to 90 days. The FDA’s new policy eliminated time-based deferrals and questions prior to donating will be the same for every donor, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender.

“We’re at a point now, 40 years into the HIV/Aids epidemic, where the initial guidance, we believe, was rooted in fear,” said Darian Aaron, Director of Local News | US South GLAAD. “I’m really proud that our country is taking this step forward to align science with what is really happening in the lives of people.”

The Governor’s Office provided 11 News with this statement when the proposal was first introduced. It says, “Governor Polis supports the end to this discriminatory and outdated ban that is not rooted in science... People interested in donating blood are screened for a variety of health factors, and those should not be dependent on who you love.”

Donors who are taking certain medications for HIV prevention will still have to wait 90 days to donate blood. The FDA’s new rules are in line with other countries including the United Kingdom and Canada.

