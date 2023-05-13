Eagles QB Jalen Hurts graduates with master’s degree from Oklahoma

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts speaks with members of the media at the NFL...
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts speaks with members of the media at the NFL football team's training facility in Philadelphia, Monday, April 24, 2023.(Matt Rourke | AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 1:43 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts checked off another accomplishment this year when he graduated with a master’s degree on Saturday.

Hurts graduated with a degree in human relations from the University of Oklahoma, according to ESPN. They reported Hurts transferred to Oklahoma in 2019 after receiving a bachelor’s in communication and information sciences from the University of Alabama.

The NFL reposted a video from the university’s vice president Dr. David Surratt, congratulating the 24-year-old quarterback.

“What a year for the Philadelphia Eagles QB,” the NFL said in their post.

Hurts led the Eagles to the Super Bowl where they faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs ultimately won the game 38-35.

ESPN also reported Hurts signed a five-year contract extension worth $255 million in April, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history on a per-year basis.

