Dog still looking for forever home after 4 years at shelter

Donatello has been a resident at the Woodford Humane Society for longer than any other animal in its history, rescuers say. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 2:08 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - An animal shelter in Kentucky says it has a longtime resident still looking for a forever home.

According to the Woodford Humane Society, a 5-year-old pit bull named Donatello has spent four years at the shelter and has become the longest resident in its 48-year history.

The rescue team said dog adoptions are at their lowest rate in decades, but intake hasn’t slowed, and more dogs are competing for fewer homes.

According to the shelter, there are some common factors that make some dogs get overlooked by potential adopters, including Donatello as he is a large dog, a pit bull, and needs to be the only pet in the home.

Donatello has watched nearly 1,200 other dogs and puppies walk past him in the kennel on their way to their forever homes.

The team said the 5-year-old pup is perfectly house and crate trained. He loves his belly rubbed and is an absolute lap dog if given the chance.

There are no limits on the length of any pet’s stay at the adoption center. The team said Donatello can wait for a family to come along for as long as it takes.

But after four years of watching other dogs go home, they said he has more than earned a chance to know that joy himself.

The Woodford Humane Society is currently operating by appointment, and anyone interested in adopting Donatello or others can contact the adoption center at 859-873-5491.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video shows two drivers, fighting right in the middle of a local road.
WATCH: Two Colorado men take to the literal definition of road rage
Nicole Hall with her husband and 3 children.
“I had an overwhelming sense of doom come over my body” : How 48 people saved 1 Colorado mom’s life
Crystal G. in Denver won $1,000,000 earlier this month, and she's already put an offer on a...
Colorado woman wins $1,000,000 on scratch-off ticket, wants to move closer to Colorado Springs
Miller moths in El Paso County May of 2023
Miller moths start invading parts of Colorado
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Letecia Stauch booked into prison for murder of Gannon Stauch

Latest News

Shower chances Sunday
Showers possible Mother's Day
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts speaks with members of the media at the NFL...
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts graduates with master’s degree from Oklahoma
A man reeled in an Oklahoma state record 118-pound bighead carp from Grand Lake.
Man sets state record with 118-pound bighead carp
People salvage items from a home after a tornado hit Saturday, May 13, 2023, in the...
One dead as tornado hits south Texas town near the Gulf coast