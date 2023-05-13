Colorado Springs police arrest driver on drug, DUI charges following head-on crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police arrested a man on several charges after he attempted to flee from police and crashed into another vehicle near Memorial Park Friday night.

According to an online blotter entry, police attempted to contact the driver of a suspicious vehicle in the area near the park at about 7:45 p.m. When they made that attempt, the vehicle immediately fled, driving the wrong way in the westbound lane down Pikes Peak Avenue. During this, the suspect struck another vehicle head on.

Police said the suspect, Thomas Griffith, then fled on foot into a nearby drainage ditch, where officers used a taser to apprehend him. Griffith was arrested for possession of illegal narcotics, DUI, vehicular eluding and traffic charges.

According to police, there were no reported injuries in this incident.

