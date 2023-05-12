WATCH: Two Colorado men take to the literal definition of road rage

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - This is something you will only see on 11 News. This is an update to a story we told you about previously involving excessive road rage caught on camera.

The video shows two drivers fighting right in the middle of a local road.

This happened in Arapahoe County late last month during the morning hours.

The man who took the video tells 11 News he got out of his car and separated the two men. The witness also says he was stuck behind the two vehicles, watching it play out.

Christopher Bowick said he watched as one man was dragged from his car before being kicked in the head. Bowick also mentioned how the whole thing lasted five minutes and could have ended up much worse.

“It just didn’t seem like the aggressive driver was going to stop even if there was no reason to keep going,” witness Christopher Bowick said. “So yeah, it felt like if someone didn’t end it, they were gonna end it themselves.”

Bowick was on his way to work when he noticed the driver in the vehicle in front of him jumped out and pulled a driver from another vehicle.

“One of the guys had the other guy on the ground kicking his head into the concrete,” Bowick said. “I mean, it was just really brutal. At that point, I started recording, and at this point, I think [...] all the cars around me kind of turned into almost like a drive-in movie theater, if you will.”

Green lights came and went as the two men battled it out in the middle of the intersection.

Bowick said eventually, he decided enough was enough.

“I just kind of intervened and told them to stop, and they did,” Bowick said. “They just jumped in their cars and took off like they were late for an appointment.”

Now he has a message for those grown men.

“With road rage, it is so much easier to kind of be humble and apologize if you cut someone off or didn’t use a blinker or whatever led to that kind of violence,” Bowick said. “But for that to get to that point, it’s just not worth it.”

State Troopers told 11 News a good option when dealing with road rage is to separate yourself from the situation.

“If you feel yourself start to get a little bit filled with emotion there, try to separate yourself from the other car,” Trooper Gabriel Moltrer, Public Information Officer, said. “If there’s an exit coming up, take that exit. If there’s a pull-off, take the pull-off.”

Trooper Moltrer also said fights like this in the middle of the road are rare.

“It will happen in some circumstances; people will try to get out and confront the other driver,” Trooper Moltrer said. “That’s also always a bad thing to do because you don’t know if that other driver has any type of weapon.”

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, by the time deputies responded, the men had already left the area, and they still had not found them.

Trooper Moltrer said that getting out of the vehicle and physically fighting could be seen as a form of harassment and could lead to assault charges.

If you see road rage in any form, you can dial star 277 to report it.

