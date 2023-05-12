Spring storm sweeps through southern Colorado

A strong spring storm has caused issues across the area, bringing some strong rushing water and heavy snowfall.
By Jared Dean
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:36 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A strong spring storm has caused issues across the area, bringing some strong rushing water.

“When the water hits in that very short period of time, the volume and the force that it can exert is tremendous,” heavy rescue, Colorado Springs Fire Department Cameron Halverson said.

Some areas saw heavy snowfall.

“Yeah, so I’ve been shoveling this here for about 20 minutes here it’s very, very heavy,” Woodland Park resident Austin Mammenga said/

A rockslide temporarily closed highway 24 near cave of the winds. This is video sent to us by 11 breaking weather chaser eric kelly,

“At any time during a rainstorm, it can knock down those loose rocks or any of the loose dirt causing a mudslide or a rockslide,” public information officer with the Colorado State Patrol Gabriel Moltrer said.

Around 7:30 Thursday morning, 11 News got video of emergency crews on scene to rescue a man and his dog. They were trapped on an island in the now very active monument creek, south of the Bijou Bridge downtown.

Crews on scene said the downtown creeks were flowing at 5,000 cubic feet per second, instead of the normal 30.

“With that kind of a flow, it’s still way too dangerous for even us as swift water technicians to enter that level of water,” Halverson said.

Some roads also saw flooding near Marksheffel and North Carefree water was pooling on the road.

Both Cripple Creek and Woodland Park saw heavy wet snow.

“It stopped snowing here for a little bit, the power’s been going off and on in here and where I live so, it’s just been, you know, your average spring colorado weather, I’d say,” Mammenga said.

