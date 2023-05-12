Semi and trailer rollover backs up traffic on I-25 south of Colorado Springs

Officials responded to a rollover crash in the area of exit 119 on southbound I-25 Friday.
Officials responded to a rollover crash in the area of exit 119 on southbound I-25 Friday.(CDOT)
By Lauren Watson
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:03 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Traffic was down one lane on southbound I-25 south of Colorado Springs Friday after Colorado State Patrol says a semi and attached trailer rolled over in the roadway.

According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), they received a call to a crash near exit 119 just before noon. CSP Sergeant Troy Kessler said it appeared that a truck was towing a “modular home” and both pieces rolled over.

Officials said only minor injuries were sustained in the crash, and no one was transported to the hospital.

As of this article’s last update, officials said the right lane of southbound I-25 was closed and had no estimated reopening.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Letecia Stauch now being booked in prison as she begins her life sentence for murdering stepson
Nohla Christiansen, a Manitou senior who participated in the prank, sitting next to her mom...
Southern Colorado admins not laughing at this senior prank; major security concerns raised
Fire crews using a ladder to rescue from the creek just south of the Bijou Street bridge.
Man, dog rescued from fast-moving Monument Creek
Several patrol units with the Colorado Springs Police Department were seen conducting some type...
Man arrested after hours-long standoff with police
Storm leaves thousands without power in Colorado Springs Thursday morning

Latest News

Vehicle vs. building in Colorado Springs 5/12/23
No serious injuries after vehicle-versus building at the Bridge Center in Colorado Springs
Luke James Stuntz, also known as "Skywalker," is one of the Larimer County Sheriff's Office's...
Colorado deputies looking for man accused of domestic violence and assault
Colorado Springs youth soccer.
Registration for City of Colorado Springs youth soccer opens Monday, sign up early a chance to have registration fee waived
El Paso County officials said Friday that Brentwood Drive near Black Forest Road would be...
Large sinkhole shuts down road in Black Forest following storms