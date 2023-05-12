Semi and trailer rollover backs up traffic on I-25 south of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Traffic was down one lane on southbound I-25 south of Colorado Springs Friday after Colorado State Patrol says a semi and attached trailer rolled over in the roadway.

According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), they received a call to a crash near exit 119 just before noon. CSP Sergeant Troy Kessler said it appeared that a truck was towing a “modular home” and both pieces rolled over.

Officials said only minor injuries were sustained in the crash, and no one was transported to the hospital.

As of this article’s last update, officials said the right lane of southbound I-25 was closed and had no estimated reopening.

