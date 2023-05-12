Registration for City of Colorado Springs youth soccer opens Monday, sign up early a chance to have registration fee waived

Colorado Springs youth soccer.
Colorado Springs youth soccer.(Dan Oldfield)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:52 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fall soccer registration for the City of Colorado Springs starts on Monday and hundreds of kids will have their registration fee waived!

Click here to register starting on Monday. The registration fee is $82 to play and the fee is waived for the first 460 kids to register at parks citywide from PreK-4th grade.

“Most free spots will be available in the youngest age divisions, PreK-2nd grade, and at locations in the southeast and central regions,” the city website adds.

The fee being waived is thanks to a program created by Olympic City USA. The majority of free registration spots will be available in the youngest age divisions and at practice locations in southeast and central Colorado Springs.

Practice starts Aug. 28 and the season ends on or before Oct. 15 as the fee covers 10 scheduled games and a game jersey.

“We are proud to make youth sports accessible to more families in our community through this impactful program created by Olympic City USA,” said Mayor John Suthers. “Making soccer free means access to a healthy and beneficial activity for kids regardless of their income bracket. They are learning about teamwork, respect, and, most importantly, having fun.”

Since the program began in 2021, participation in the City’s youth soccer program has more than doubled across all age divisions. It’s possible thanks to grants from the Daniels Fund and the Dakota Foundation. Additional funding for this effort has been provided by Boeing, the Chapman Foundations, Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs Utilities, Comcast, Gazette Charities Foundation and the Schuck Foundation.

