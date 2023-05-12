Rainy weather, shifting soil and loose rocks- Colorado authorities warn of falling rocks on mountain roads

Colorado State Patrol is reminding drivers to be safe.
By Katelyn Quisenberry
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:39 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - With excessive rain, rocks, and soil can shift, making the possibility of seeing a rockslide on your drive greater than usual. And that happened Thursday afternoon on a local highway closing westbound lanes for a few minutes.

Now, Colorado State Patrol is reminding drivers to be safe.

The rockslide happened on a portion of Highway 24. According to C-DOT, the road was closed between the highway east of the cave of the winds.

As of 1:39 in the afternoon, the road is re-opened. C-DOT reports the highway was only closed for twelve minutes.

In a video taken from 11 Breaking Weather Chaser Eric Kelly, you can see the aftermath of the rock slide as cars dodge debris.

According to information provided by the CDC, rock slides are more likely to occur in areas where wildfires have previously occurred, along with steep slopes and areas at the bottom of canyons.

State Patrol says rock slides can happen at any point of the year, especially when a moisture-packed storm rolls in.

State Trooper Gabriel Moltrer said drivers must be aware of their surroundings when driving in storms.

“At any time during a rain storm, it can knock down those loose rocks or any of the loose dirt, causing a mudslide or a rock slide,” Trooper Gabriel Moltrer, public information officer, said. “You want to make sure you are watching for that just so you make sure you don’t damage your vehicle.”

C-DOT’s Geohazard Program responds to a range of 40 to 50 rockfalls requiring investigation or response. C-DOT also has more than 750 locations; they watch for falling rocks.

Trooper Moltrer said rock slide mitigation does not happen everywhere.

“But it all just depends on where it’s at, the accessibility of what they are working with, and how easily it could be to get to those areas to help mitigate that,” Trooper Moltrer said.

He also said to watch for flash flood warnings. A lack of vegetation means rocks and soil can move with the water.

And before you hit the roads, be sure to check our KKTV weather app.

If you see or experience a rock slide, you can dial star CSP to report it.

