Officials ask for assistance in search for missing El Paso County teen

Braden Taylor, 16, ran away from his home in Peyton on April 10. It is believed he was...
Braden Taylor, 16, ran away from his home in Peyton on April 10. It is believed he was traveling to Denver or Parker, Colo.(El Paso County Sheriff's Office)
By Lauren Watson
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:28 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEYTON, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a teenager missing out of Peyton.

Sheriff’s Office representatives said Thursday that Braden Taylor, 16, ran away from his home on Prospector Drive on April 10. Until recently, Braden was in contact with his family. Officials said it’s believed he was traveling to Denver or Parker.

A photo of Braden can be found at the top of this article. He has light brown hair and brown eyes. He has a notable freckle in the middle of his nose and a small scar near his left eye.

If you have information about Braden’s location or you have seen him, officials ask that you call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office tipline at 719-520-7777.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Letecia Stauch now being booked in prison as she begins her life sentence for murdering stepson
Nohla Christiansen, a Manitou senior who participated in the prank, sitting next to her mom...
Southern Colorado admins not laughing at this senior prank; major security concerns raised
Fire crews using a ladder to rescue from the creek just south of the Bijou Street bridge.
Man, dog rescued from fast-moving Monument Creek
Several patrol units with the Colorado Springs Police Department were seen conducting some type...
Man arrested after hours-long standoff with police
Storm leaves thousands without power in Colorado Springs Thursday morning

Latest News

Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Letecia Stauch booked into prison for murder of Gannon Stauch
5/11/23
Rain slowly ends Friday
Spring storm sweeps through southern Colorado
Spring storm sweeps through southern Colorado
In a video taken from 11 Breaking Weather Chaser Eric Kelly, you can see the aftermath of the...
Rainy weather, shifting soil and loose rocks- Colorado authorities warn of falling rocks on mountain roads