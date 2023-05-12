Officials ask for assistance in search for missing El Paso County teen

PEYTON, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a teenager missing out of Peyton.

Sheriff’s Office representatives said Thursday that Braden Taylor, 16, ran away from his home on Prospector Drive on April 10. Until recently, Braden was in contact with his family. Officials said it’s believed he was traveling to Denver or Parker.

A photo of Braden can be found at the top of this article. He has light brown hair and brown eyes. He has a notable freckle in the middle of his nose and a small scar near his left eye.

If you have information about Braden’s location or you have seen him, officials ask that you call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office tipline at 719-520-7777.

