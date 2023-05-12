No serious injuries after vehicle-versus building at the Bridge Center in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thankfully, there were no serious injuries after a vehicle struck a building in Colorado Springs on Friday.

Colorado Springs Police are reporting the crash happened at about 12:13 p.m. at 901 N. 17th Street, the Bridge Center. The business is in the Old Colorado City area. Police add there were no serious injuries. Crews at the scene explained the driver reportedly hit the gas thinking it was the brake and one person was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

It isn’t clear if the driver is going to be cited.

This article likely won’t be updated, depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to inform the public with the latest information tied to a first responder presence in the area.

