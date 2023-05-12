Miller moths start invading parts of Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Miller moths have made their way to Colorado as part of their migration!

Videos shared with 11 News this week show swarms of moths in the Black Forest area and parts of Colorado Springs, but for the most part, the moths appear to be sticking to the rural areas right now.

Dr. Crystal Cooke, an Entomology instructor at Colorado State University, explained there are many factors when it comes to predicting what the migration will look like.

“What usually causes really high numbers inside of houses and buildings is when there is severe drought,” Dr. Cooke explained. “The reason why is because they are looking for flowers and sources of nectar for their migration to help give them energy.”

Dr. Cooke explained with all the snow and rain we’ve had so far this year, the mots will likely be more scattered this season, rather than congregating on houses. However, some folks may still get flooded with the insects. Dr. Cooke added the same amount of moths will be migrating, but they will stick to the more rural areas to gather their nectar. While they migrate through Colorado, they’re also helping the ecosystem.

“They are pollinators,” Dr. Cooke said. “There’s been a lot of attention paid toward pollinators lately because as we get more habitat destruction as we’re planting more non-native species we’re really negatively affecting our native pollinators, and we’re seeing some declines in a lot of species.”

Not only are the moths pollinators, but they are a great food source for birds and bears.

“They are a hugely important food source for a lot of different animals,” Dr. Cooke explained. “It’s funny because there are a lot of people who say they love wildlife but they like to cherry-pick which groups of wildlife they like. So, they like to usually leave out a lot of insects. But insects are wildlife just like anything else. They support other wildlife.”

Dr. Cooke explained bears will even turn over rocks to get the moths because they are an important source of fat for the wild animals, one that they can’t do without. Dr. Cooke is part of CSU’s C.P. Gillette Museum of Arthropod Diversity, click here for more on that.

Quick facts on Miller Moths from CSU:

-The ‘miller moth,’ common in Colorado and adjacent states, is the adult stage of the army cutworm.

-The caterpillar stage of the army cutworm feeds on crops and garden plants in winter and early spring.

-The adult form of the army cutworm feeds on nectar in late spring through early fall. It does not lay eggs during this time.

-During warm months the ‘miller moths’ migrate to higher elevations as they seek flowering plants. Areas close to the mountains receive moths that may have migrated well over a hundred miles en route to summer feeding sites.

“During outbreak years, miller moth flights typically last five to six weeks, generally starting between mid-May and early June. However, they tend to cause most nuisance problems for only two to three weeks.”

