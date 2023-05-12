Meth contamination forces the closure of Mountain Metro lobby and restrooms at downtown Colorado Springs terminal

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The lobby and restrooms at the Mountain Metropolitan Transit’s (MMT) Downtown Terminal will be closed until further notice because of meth contamination.

“To address this issue, MMT will hire a remediation contractor who is certified by the State of Colorado,” part of a news release from MMT reads. “At this time, the extent of the decontamination work required is unknown. The facility will be tested again after the remediation work is completed, in compliance with state standards and to ensure the Downtown Terminal is safe for public use.”

The issue isn’t the first in Colorado, several libraries across the state were closed because of meth contamination.

“Mountain Metro is committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for its riders, drivers, and staff,” said Acting Transit Services Manager Lan Rao. “We are working closely with El Paso County Public Health on this matter.”

The downtown location was tested on Monday.

