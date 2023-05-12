Letecia Stauch booked into prison for murder of Gannon Stauch

DENVER (KKTV) - Letecia Stauch is now in prison after being found guilty in the murder of her 11-year-old stepson Gannon Stauch early this week.

As of Friday morning, Stauch is being held in the Denver Women’s Correctional Facility. The booking process began Thursday as Stauch was removed from the El Paso County jail, where she’s been held for the last three years.

Stauch has been sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole. Following her sentencing, Stauch requested placement at San Carlos prison in Pueblo.

