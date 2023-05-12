Letecia Stauch booked into prison for murder of Gannon Stauch

Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon Stauch. (Photo from El Paso County Sheriff's Office)(KKTV)
By Lauren Watson
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:23 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - Letecia Stauch is now in prison after being found guilty in the murder of her 11-year-old stepson Gannon Stauch early this week.

As of Friday morning, Stauch is being held in the Denver Women’s Correctional Facility. The booking process began Thursday as Stauch was removed from the El Paso County jail, where she’s been held for the last three years.

Stauch has been sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole. Following her sentencing, Stauch requested placement at San Carlos prison in Pueblo.

Our full coverage of Letecia Stauch’s trial can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Letecia Stauch now being booked in prison as she begins her life sentence for murdering stepson
Nohla Christiansen, a Manitou senior who participated in the prank, sitting next to her mom...
Southern Colorado admins not laughing at this senior prank; major security concerns raised
Fire crews using a ladder to rescue from the creek just south of the Bijou Street bridge.
Man, dog rescued from fast-moving Monument Creek
Several patrol units with the Colorado Springs Police Department were seen conducting some type...
Man arrested after hours-long standoff with police
Storm leaves thousands without power in Colorado Springs Thursday morning

Latest News

5.12.23
More showers ahead
Braden Taylor, 16, ran away from his home in Peyton on April 10. It is believed he was...
Officials ask for assistance in search for missing El Paso County teen
5/11/23
Rain slowly ends Friday
Spring storm sweeps through southern Colorado
Spring storm sweeps through southern Colorado