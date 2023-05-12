Large sinkhole shuts down road in Black Forest following storms

BLACK FOREST, Colo. (KKTV) - The week’s heavy rains look to have created a large sinkhole in the Black Forest area.

El Paso County officials said Friday morning that Brentwood Drive about 100 yards from Black Forest Road was closed due to the washout from the storm.

An 11 News viewer shared pictures of the area with our team, saying the rain had created a sinkhole that appeared to be larger than 20 feet on Brentwood Drive. One of those pictures can be seen at the top of this article.

County officials said the road would be closed “until further notice,” and recommended that those looking to access Brentwood Drive use Swan Road as an alternate route.

Brentwood Road from Black Forest Road about 100 yards is closed until further notice due washout from heavy rain. pic.twitter.com/Iw37RiYI20 — El Paso County, Colorado (@epcpio) May 12, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.