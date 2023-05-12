“I had an overwhelming sense of doom come over my body” : How 48 people saved 1 Colorado mom’s life

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At 29, Nicole Hall went to a Colorado Springs hospital to deliver her third baby.

“I had no warning signs or indications that my life would be at risk that day,” Hall said, recalling the day she nearly passed away.

At first, her labor process was relatively smooth. “Later that day, I tell my nurse whenever I feel nauseous and hot, it’s typically time to start pushing. A little bit later I start to feel nauseous and hot,” but her nurse checked and told her it was too soon. “I had an overwhelming sense of doom come over my body.”

Nicole was experiencing a life-threatening condition called amniotic fluid embolism, which is a very rare birth complication that happens when amniotic fluid, fetal cells, hair, or other debris enters into the maternal pulmonary circulation, causing cardiovascular collapse and massive bleeding.

“So, my heart stopped at that point, and they had to hop on and start chest compressions with my son still inside of me,” Nicole explained, “which then leads to another complication called DIC, which is an overproduction of blood clots. Blood flow can’t get to certain organs.”

While doctors tried to save her life, Nicole was continuously bleeding.

“My husband was told they were doing a post-mortem C-section and that I expired. So, they gowned him up in those ugly blue paper scrubs to kiss me goodbye.” However, once her son was out of her, Nicole’s pulse and blood pressure came back. “So, they continuously gave me blood after blood products to get me back.”

After 48 units of blood, Nicole’s life was saved.

“I needed 48 units of blood. So, 48 different donors donated blood and I wish I could thank every single one of those donors,” said Nicole.

Today, Nicole is able to live a happy life with her three children, the third who is now five years old.

“I am living proof that because of blood donations, because the 48 blood products that I got during delivery, I am here to spend Mother’s Day with my children,” said Nicole urging others to donate blood when they can to help other women survive pregnancy complications. “It does scare me hearing about this national blood shortage that is going on because I know that at Memorial, roughly 300 women deliver a month, and we need so many blood products just in case something does arise we can be prepared.”

This Mother’s Day, you can donate blood to someone in need. Click here to find more information on Vitalant’s Donate for Mother’s Program.

Click here to schedule an appointment to donate anytime of the year.

